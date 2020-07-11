Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Man handed life imprisonment in Data Darbar bombing case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Man handed life imprisonment in Data Darbar bombing case

Pakistani security officials examine the site of a bomb blast outside a Sufi shrine in Lahore on May 8, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore sentenced a man to two terms of life imprisonment for his role in the 2019 blast outside the Data Darbar shrine.

Mohsin Khan, a resident of Charsadda, was convicted under the Explosives Substance Act and Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 for possessing explosive material and facilitating the bombing outside Lahore’s Data Darbar.

“All the sentences of imprisonment awarded to the convict shall run consecutively (one after the expiry of other),” read the warrant, issued by the court. The court has also ordered the state to confiscate his property.

At least 10 people, including five policemen, were killed in a blast targeting a police vehicle outside the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore in May, 2019.

