Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Malaysia reinstates 18 Pakistani pilots after licenses approved by CAA

Posted: Jul 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Malaysia reinstates 18 Pakistani pilots after licenses approved by CAA

Photo: AFP

Malaysia has reinstated 18 Pakistani pilots employed in the country after their licenses were cleared by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Friday.

The Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority had written to Pakistan after the matter of fake licenses of pilots in the country was raised. It wanted Pakistan to check the credibility of the licences of the pilots working in Malaysia.

After it was confirmed that the licences were credible, the country reinstated all the pilots grounded there.

Airlines in 10 countries had demanded proof of valid flying licences for their Pakistani pilots after it emerged that about a third of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aviators were holding “bogus or suspicious” licences.

The announcement came a month after a PIA plane crashed into houses in Karachi, killing 98 people.

The 10 airlines asking for proof of valid Pakistani pilots’ licences were from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey, Malaysia, Vietnam and Hong Kong, according to the CAA.

MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
