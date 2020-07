Unidentified man shot a local politician dead in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur district on Monday, police said.

Chaudhry Jahanzaib Akhtar had contested LA-3 Mirpur City by-election in 2016 as an independent candidate.

The assailants opened fire on his car in Mirpur, the police said. Akhtar died on the spot.

His body was shifted to the hospital and an investigation is underway into the murder.