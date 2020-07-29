List of government-designated sites Karachiites can use for Eid sacrifice

The Sindh government has designated “Collective Sacrificial Points” in each union council for sacrificing of Eidul Azha animals as per COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

A notification issued on Wednesday by Sindh’s local government said that the National Command and Operation Centre had decided to discourage sacrificing of Eid animals on the roads and streets and encouraging it instead at pre-designated places.

The Sindh government has allocated 120 sacrificial sites in District West, 119 in District Central, 60 in District East, 30 in District Malir and 120 in District South.

You can check the designated site for your area in the pictures below.