Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

List of government-designated sites Karachiites can use for Eid sacrifice

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
List of government-designated sites Karachiites can use for Eid sacrifice

The Sindh government has designated “Collective Sacrificial Points” in each union council for sacrificing of Eidul Azha animals as per COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

A notification issued on Wednesday by Sindh’s local government said that the National Command and Operation Centre had decided to discourage sacrificing of Eid animals on the roads and streets and encouraging it instead at pre-designated places.

The Sindh government has allocated 120 sacrificial sites in District West, 119 in District Central, 60 in District East, 30 in District Malir and 120 in District South.              

You can check the designated site for your area in the pictures below.

District West. Photo: Courtesy Sindh government

District West. Photo: Courtesy Sindh government

District West and District South. Photo: Courtesy Sindh government

District Malir. Photo: Courtesy Sindh government

District East. Photo: Courtesy Sindh government

District East and District Central. Photo: Courtesy Sindh government

District Central. Photo: Courtesy Sindh government

District Central. Photo: Courtesy Sindh government

District Central. Photo: Courtesy Sindh government

District Central and District Council. Photo: Courtesy Sindh government

FaceBook WhatsApp
eidul adha Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.