Lift counterweights were stolen from a station of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The police have registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the project manager.

According to the FIR, the goods were worth Rs300,000. They were stolen during the presence of a guard.

The lift has also been damaged due to the theft of the counterweights, the FIR said.