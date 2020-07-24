Farogh Naseem becomes Pakistan’s law minister for the third time

Barrister Farogh Naseem was administered the oath of the federal law minister for the third time by President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday.

Naseem has resigned twice from his post since the PTI government assumed office in 2018.

He stepped down in November 2019 as the law minister to represent the federal government in a case related to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension.

His second resignation came in June 2020 to represent the government in a case challenging a presidential reference filed against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.