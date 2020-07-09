Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore woman who slapped traffic warden granted bail

Posted: Jul 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Lahore woman who slapped traffic warden granted bail

SAMAATV/screengrab

An additional sessions judge in Lahore approved the interim bail of a woman who has been accused of slapping and misbehaving with a traffic warden.

Raeesa Masood told the court that she doesn’t mind being investigated in the case after which her interim bail was approved till July 22.

The court has even told the police to submit its record at the next hearing.

A case was registered against Masood on Wednesday after a video of her fight with a traffic warden in Liberty Market went viral.

The traffic warden stopped her from parking her car in a no-parking zone after which she got off from her car, hurled abuses at him, held him by the collar and slapped him.

