Lahore woman ‘abducted, harassed’ for rejecting marriage proposal

A woman was abducted and harassed by a group of men in Lahore on July 6 for rejecting a marriage proposal, according to the police.

An FIR had been registered which said that a man, identified as Wasim, tortured and harassed her with his friends after she refused to marry him. “They abducted me and kept me with them in a car for an hour,” the woman said in her complaint.

Two days later, however, she took back her case claiming that an agreement had been reached between her and the suspect.

The police said that she has recorded a statement with the magistrate saying that she does not want to continue the case investigation.

“There was a conflict over business between both the parties,” a police officer said.