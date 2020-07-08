Lahore woman booked for ‘slapping traffic police warden’

No arrest has been made

A woman was booked after she slapped and misbehaved with a traffic warden who stopped her for parking her car in a no-parking area in Lahore's Liberty Market, according to the police.

The woman and the officer had gotten into an argument after he stopped her from parking her car. The woman, however, got angry at him and grabbed him by his collar.

She tried making him talk to someone on the phone but the officer refused. According to witnesses, she was also continuously hurling profanities at him.

An FIR has been registered. The police have found out the number of her car and are on the lookout for her.