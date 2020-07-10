Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore woman arrested for torturing four-year-old niece with hot knife

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Lahore woman arrested for torturing four-year-old niece with hot knife

A woman tortured her four-year-old niece for reportedly asking for roti (bread) to eat in Lahore, police said Friday.

The police have arrested the woman and registered a case.

This is Lahore’s second reported case of child abuse and torture in the last two days.

A day earlier, an eight-year-old girl was rescued by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau from the house of her employer, who beat her up for “stealing milk”. 

Law enforcers quoted the child as saying that her aunt tortured her with a hot knife when she asked her for roti. 

The four-year-old is in protective custody of the child protection bureau.

Crime Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

