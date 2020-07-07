Lahore: Two 11-year-old boys tortured by police, shopkeeper

Two 11-year-old boys were beaten up by the police and shopkeepers for suspected robberies at multiple shops in Lahore’s Nishter Colony Tuesday morning.

According to the police, two such incidents have taken place where children are taken to shops by robbers who pretend that the children are related to them. They make them sit at the shop, loot it and then flee leaving the children there.

One of the boys told the police that the suspect told them to sit at the shop and wait for him to come back. When he didn’t return the shopkeeper beat the child.

In a similar incident, another 11-year-old was beaten up by the police officers of the Sanda police station. According to the police, the accused officers will be investigated.

The parents of the children have registered an FIR. The police are on the lookout for the suspects.