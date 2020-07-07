Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore: Two 11-year-old boys tortured by police, shopkeeper

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Lahore: Two 11-year-old boys tortured by police, shopkeeper

Photo: Online

Two 11-year-old boys were beaten up by the police and shopkeepers for suspected robberies at multiple shops in Lahore’s Nishter Colony Tuesday morning.

According to the police, two such incidents have taken place where children are taken to shops by robbers who pretend that the children are related to them. They make them sit at the shop, loot it and then flee leaving the children there.

One of the boys told the police that the suspect told them to sit at the shop and wait for him to come back. When he didn’t return the shopkeeper beat the child.

In a similar incident, another 11-year-old was beaten up by the police officers of the Sanda police station. According to the police, the accused officers will be investigated.

The parents of the children have registered an FIR. The police are on the lookout for the suspects.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Children Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore, police, Sanda, Nishter Colony, children, robbers, LCD shop, torture,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.