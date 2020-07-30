Lahore man falls from fourth floor while shooting TikTok video

A 20-year-old man fell from the fourth floor of a building while shooting TikTok videos with his friends in Lahore’s Naseerabad early Thursday morning.

Malik Hamza, who hails from Gujranwala, was working in Lahore. He completed his night shift and then met his friends to shoot TikTok videos, according to the police.

Qaiser Awan, one of his cousins, said that Hamza injured his neck, leg, and ribs during the fall. The doctors have declared his condition critical.

The police have seized his mobile phone and are investigating the case.

On Jule 21, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority issued a “final warning” to TikTok. The app has been asked to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media platform”.