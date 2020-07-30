Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore man falls from fourth floor while shooting TikTok video

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore man falls from fourth floor while shooting TikTok video

Photo: AFP

A 20-year-old man fell from the fourth floor of a building while shooting TikTok videos with his friends in Lahore’s Naseerabad early Thursday morning.

Malik Hamza, who hails from Gujranwala, was working in Lahore. He completed his night shift and then met his friends to shoot TikTok videos, according to the police.

Qaiser Awan, one of his cousins, said that Hamza injured his neck, leg, and ribs during the fall. The doctors have declared his condition critical.

The police have seized his mobile phone and are investigating the case.

On Jule 21, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority issued a “final warning” to TikTok. The app has been asked to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media platform”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore, Tiktok videos, lahore tiktok gone wrong, tiktok in lahore, PTA final warning tiktok
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.