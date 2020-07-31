Former Punjab university controller shot dead in Lahore

Ahmed Ali Chatta, the former controller of the University of Punjab, was shot dead while he was travelling from his house to farm on Friday.

Men on motorcycles opened fire on his vehicle within the jurisdiction of the Mustafa Town police station, said the police. One bullet hit him and he died on the spot.

Dr Asmatullah, one of his friends, said that Chatta did not have any enemies. The firing has raised questions on the performance of the police in the province, the friend added.

The police have registered a case against unknown people. The case is being investigated from all angles.

The Punjab CM has taken notice too and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects.