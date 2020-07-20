Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

This Lahore policeman is also a PhD scholar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
This Lahore policeman is also a PhD scholar

Photo: SAMAA TV

Dr Mohammad Irfan, a sub-inspector at the Lahore’s Wahdat Colony police station, has successfully completed his PhD in Chemistry.

Irfan is in charge of the investigation department. He got his Masters and M Phil degrees while serving as a police officer.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Monday, Irfan was all praises for his seniors and parents, whom he says helped him in completing his degrees.

“There was a time when I thought I’ll have to choose between my job and my studies. At that time, it was my father who helped me,” he said.

As the news of his PhD completion spread, many people flocked to the police station to take pictures with him.

One child even gifted him a bouquet and called Irfan his inspiration. The Punjab IG also met Irfan and gave him a cash prize.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore policeman completes PhD in Chemistry while working on job
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.