This Lahore policeman is also a PhD scholar

Dr Mohammad Irfan, a sub-inspector at the Lahore’s Wahdat Colony police station, has successfully completed his PhD in Chemistry.

Irfan is in charge of the investigation department. He got his Masters and M Phil degrees while serving as a police officer.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Monday, Irfan was all praises for his seniors and parents, whom he says helped him in completing his degrees.

“There was a time when I thought I’ll have to choose between my job and my studies. At that time, it was my father who helped me,” he said.

As the news of his PhD completion spread, many people flocked to the police station to take pictures with him.

One child even gifted him a bouquet and called Irfan his inspiration. The Punjab IG also met Irfan and gave him a cash prize.