Lahore constable suspended for filming TikTok video in uniform

A woman constable in Lahore, identified as Wafa Tauqeer, was suspended on Friday for filming a video in uniform and uploading it on TikTok.

Tauqeer filmed the videos a few months back. The Lahore police took notice after the videos went viral.

According to Punjab Operations DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, the police have asked the FIA to place a ban on the social media application due to its adverse affect on society.

“A person using the app from our own department has brought a bad reputation to us,” he added.

The constable, on the other hand, said that she was the sole breadearner of her family. “This is a huge price to pay for a small mistake.”

On July 21, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority issued a final warning to the application to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media platform”.

It said the video sharing apps were having negative effects on society in general and youth in particular.