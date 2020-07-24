Elderly man dies in Lahore police custody after ‘mental torture’

A man died in Lahore police custody on Thursday from what his family says was ‘mental torture’.

The elderly man had been named in an attempted murder FIR at the Manawan police station on July 9. Maulvi Mushtaq’s family says he was arrested and kept in custody illegally.

His relative Khurram said he suffered from a heart condition. His family believes he died due to the police’s interrogation tactics.

The investigation DIG has taken notice and summoned a report on the matter.

The police say Mushataq suddenly fell ill at the police station and died at the hospital where they took him.

The post-mortem examination report is expected to shed light on his cause of death.