Lahore: WASA builds tank to store rainwater

The Water and Sanitation Agency in Lahore has completed the construction tank where the rainwater of the entire city will be diverted to and stored.

This water then will be used later for multiple purposes, including horticulture, an art of garden cultivation, WASA Managing Director Zahid Aziz told SAMAA TV on Monday.

The tank, which spreads over 1,416 square kilometres, cost the agency over Rs150 million and was built in three months. It is 15-feet deep.

The tank is operational and storing water of the ongoing showers across Lahore. Aziz said it can store over 1.6 million gallons of water. However, the tank’s ceiling hasn’t been built yet.

“Even if it rains 100mm, streets will not be flooded with water. This water will be diverted to the tank via pipes that we’ve laid below the roads,” the managing director said.

The agency plans to build three more tanks in Lahore.