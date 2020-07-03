Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore: WASA builds tank to store rainwater

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Lahore: WASA builds tank to store rainwater

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Water and Sanitation Agency in Lahore has completed the construction tank where the rainwater of the entire city will be diverted to and stored.

This water then will be used later for multiple purposes, including horticulture, an art of garden cultivation, WASA Managing Director Zahid Aziz told SAMAA TV on Monday.

The tank, which spreads over 1,416 square kilometres, cost the agency over Rs150 million and was built in three months. It is 15-feet deep.

The tank is operational and storing water of the ongoing showers across Lahore. Aziz said it can store over 1.6 million gallons of water. However, the tank’s ceiling hasn’t been built yet.

“Even if it rains 100mm, streets will not be flooded with water. This water will be diverted to the tank via pipes that we’ve laid below the roads,” the managing director said.

The agency plans to build three more tanks in Lahore.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore monsoon
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore's WASA builds tank to store monsoon rainwater
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.