Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore cinemas to reopen after Muharram

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Lahore cinemas to reopen after Muharram

Online Photo

Cinemas in Lahore will be reopening after Muharram.

The district administration of the city has decided to extend the cinema closure and shut its markets for the upcoming 10 days starting from Tuesday night.

Lahore Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Usman will issue a notification Monday night. It has been approved by the province’s anti-coronavirus cabinet committee.

According to the government, it made a mistake by letting markets remain open last Eid which has resulted in a spike in coronavirus cases.

Related: Zafar Mirza warns of coronavirus infection surge as Eid approaches

The province is also contemplating on reducing the timings for cattle markets and placing a restriction on inter-city and inter-province travel.

Punjab’s theatres, cinemas and restaurants will be opened after Muharram.

The move comes in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Experts had predicted that Pakistan will see a surge in coronavirus cases on Eid.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Eidul Azha Lahore markets
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
markets, cinemas, coronavirus, lahore, eidul azha, travel
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.