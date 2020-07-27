Lahore cinemas to reopen after Muharram

Cinemas in Lahore will be reopening after Muharram.

The district administration of the city has decided to extend the cinema closure and shut its markets for the upcoming 10 days starting from Tuesday night.

Lahore Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Usman will issue a notification Monday night. It has been approved by the province’s anti-coronavirus cabinet committee.

According to the government, it made a mistake by letting markets remain open last Eid which has resulted in a spike in coronavirus cases.

The province is also contemplating on reducing the timings for cattle markets and placing a restriction on inter-city and inter-province travel.

Punjab’s theatres, cinemas and restaurants will be opened after Muharram.

The move comes in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Experts had predicted that Pakistan will see a surge in coronavirus cases on Eid.