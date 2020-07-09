Lahore man beats up eight-year-old domestic worker for ‘stealing milk’

A man beat up his eight-year-old domestic worker after accusing her of stealing milk in Lahore.

A team of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau rescued the girl. They reached the scene after a neighbour reportedly called their helpline when they heard the girl’s screams. The bureau said she had torture marks over her body.

The incident took place in WAPDA Town. Hammad Raza, the suspect, was paying the child Rs8,000 per month to clean his house.

An FIR and medical report will be submitted after a court order, the bureau’s chairperson said, adding that the girl’s parents have been contacted.