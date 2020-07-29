Lahore police confirm bride was murdered on her wedding night

The Lahore police have confirmed that a woman who died on her wedding night was indeed murdered.

This was confirmed on Wednesday, seven months after she died.

Savera was found dead at her in-law’s house on her wedding night. Her husband, Atif, was unconscious.

Her in-laws claimed that she died due to smoke that filled the room due to a coal fire they lit but the police now say she was murdered.

The forensic report concluded that she had ammonia gas in her lungs and marks of torture on her arms and chest.

They have now arrested Atif and are investigating further.