HOME > Pakistan

Lahore man throws brick at wife, kills neighbour’s child instead

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

Samiullah, a 12-year-old, was killed on the spot after being hit in the head with a brick in Lahore’s Badami Bagh.

The projectile was thrown by his next door neighbour who had aimed it at his wife. He missed her and hit the boy instead.

According to the police, a man named Babar and his wife were arguing and raising a ruckus in the area. Samiullah was having lunch at home when he heard their voices and entered their house to see what was going on.

Babar then threw a stone or brick at his wife which hit Samiullah, killing him instantly, said the police. The suspect then lied to neighbours and said the child died after falling.

The police have arrested Babar and booked him under murder charges on the complaint of the deceased’s father. Samiullah’s body has been handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination was conducted.

