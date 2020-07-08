Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore administration recommends smart lockdown in seven areas

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A labourer sleeps in his cart in a restricted area sealed by the authorities in Lahore on June 28, 2020, as COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to rise. (AFP)

The Lahore administration has recommended a lockdown in seven localities in the city in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to the Punjab health secretary, the Lahore deputy commissioner recommended the lockdown and said the administration has successfully controlled the virus through a smart lockdown in other areas.

The areas recommended for smart lockdown are:

  • Township, A2 Block
  • DHA, EME Society
  • Wapda Town
  • Johar Town’s C Block
  • Chungi Amar Sidhu
  • Punjab Government Servant Housing Scheme
  • Green City

The deputy commissioner said in his letter that at least 376 new cases of coronavirus have been reported from these areas in the last 14 days.

The virus has so far killed 1,929 people in Punjab, while the known number of infections in the province has reached 83,599, according to the provincial health department.

COVID19 Lahore
 
