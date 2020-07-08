Lahore administration recommends smart lockdown in seven areas

The Lahore administration has recommended a lockdown in seven localities in the city in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to the Punjab health secretary, the Lahore deputy commissioner recommended the lockdown and said the administration has successfully controlled the virus through a smart lockdown in other areas.

The areas recommended for smart lockdown are:

Township, A2 Block

DHA, EME Society

Wapda Town

Johar Town’s C Block

Chungi Amar Sidhu

Punjab Government Servant Housing Scheme

Green City

The deputy commissioner said in his letter that at least 376 new cases of coronavirus have been reported from these areas in the last 14 days.

The virus has so far killed 1,929 people in Punjab, while the known number of infections in the province has reached 83,599, according to the provincial health department.