HOME > Pakistan

‘KP cattle markets to be set up far from cities’

Posted: Jul 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘KP cattle markets to be set up far from cities’

SAMAA TV/screengrab

Cattle markers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where sacrificial animals can be purchased for Eidul Azha, will be set up far away from cities this year, said KP government spokesperson Kamran Bangash.

In a media briefing on Sunday, he revealed the precautionary SOPs to protect people from the novel coronavirus that will be implemented at cattle markets on Eid this year.

“The cattle markets will be set up far from residential and commercial areas,” Bangash said, emphasising that strict action will be taken against markets set up in the city.

Special arrangements will be made to control the rush of people at markets. Everyone visiting, including the animal sellers, will have to strictly follow social distancing.

Related: Children, elderly people not allowed inside Islamabad Maweshi Mandi

“Hand sanitisation and washing facilities will be installed inside the mandis and no one will be allowed to enter without a mask,” the spokesperson said. “Those entering the market will be checked for temperatures through thermal guns.”

Bangash pointed out that people above the age of 50 and children will not be allowed to enter. “The district administration will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of all SOPs,” he said, warning that action will be taken against unregistered markets.

The spokesperson added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was monitoring all the arrangements himself. “He has requested residents not to repeat their mistakes.”

Kamran Bangash KP Maweshi Mandi
 
Tell us what you think:

Kamran Bangash, KP, maweshi mandi, spokesperson, temperatures, thermal guns, elderly, children, residential, commercial areas, cities
 
