Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Kohat police arrests man posing as fake Pakistan Army officer

Posted: Jul 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A man posing as a military officer has been arrested in Kohat, the police said Saturday.

He would claim he is from the Pakistan Army and works for intelligence agencies and then  looted people. The KDA police arrested him.

The law enforcers are investigating further.

KDA police station SHO Tahir Nawaz identified the suspect as Amir Hasan. He said several FIRs had already been registered against Hasan for fraud in the FIA and KDA police station.

A fake uniform, cash and stolen items were seized from the suspect’s possession when he was arrested in a raid at his house.

Tell us what you think:

