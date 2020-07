Ten people were gunned down while five others were wounded after suspects opened fire at a crowded funeral in Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s Dir on Thursday.

The crowd had just finished offering funeral prayers.

Those injured are reportedly in critical condition. According to DPO Mian Naseeb Jan, the shooters were from a group at odds over possession of a forest in Chiraglai.

The police have reached the area and are investigating the incident. The victims have been moved to a nearby hospital.