Sunday, July 5, 2020  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Khuzdar police arrest ‘fake’ SSP, recover 114kg drugs

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Khuzdar police arrest ‘fake’ SSP, recover 114kg drugs

Khuzdar Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Shahwani speaks to reporters at the Levies Headquarters. Photo: Samaa Digital

Police apprehended on Sunday a man, who impersonated a senior police officer, for peddling drugs in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

Police and levies personnel stopped a vehicle bearing government number plates at the Khuzdar checkpost, Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Shahwani told reporters at the Levies Headquarters.

The police found 114kg hashish, two Kalashnikovs and 180 rounds from the vehicle. A levies man was also injured by the suspects.

Shahwani said the officials found fake service cards of various departments from the vehicle.

He said one of the two arrestees would impersonate a senior superintendent of police. The suspects were identified as Abdul Nabi and Sanaullah.

A case has been registered and the suspects are being further interrogated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan drugs khuzdar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan, Khuzdar, drugs, fake SSP, police,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.