Khuzdar police arrest ‘fake’ SSP, recover 114kg drugs

Police apprehended on Sunday a man, who impersonated a senior police officer, for peddling drugs in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

Police and levies personnel stopped a vehicle bearing government number plates at the Khuzdar checkpost, Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Shahwani told reporters at the Levies Headquarters.

The police found 114kg hashish, two Kalashnikovs and 180 rounds from the vehicle. A levies man was also injured by the suspects.

Shahwani said the officials found fake service cards of various departments from the vehicle.

He said one of the two arrestees would impersonate a senior superintendent of police. The suspects were identified as Abdul Nabi and Sanaullah.

A case has been registered and the suspects are being further interrogated.