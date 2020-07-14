Khushab’s Soon Valley: A land of wonder and awe

It is a hub for tourists across the country

Majestic waterfall, lush greenery and crystal clear lakes -- nestled 30 minutes away from Khushab, the Soon Valley is no less than heaven on Earth for some people.

Also known as a twin of Murree, the valley is located at over 5,000 feet above sea level which is the secret behind it's pleasant and cool weather.

In summers, the valley experiences a lot of rainfall while in winters it's landscape is covered with white and soft snow. This is the second area in Punjab, after Murree, that receives snowfall.

The lush and tall trees of the valley invite birds of various species and is a sanctuary for them. The melodious tune of the birds chirping enhances the valley's beauty.

The place also boasts of wildlife such as deer, leopards, foxes and partridges. Some of the must-visit places in the valley include Sakesar Lake, Uchali Lake and Khabeki Lake.

Soon valley is overlooked by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab. The corporation ensures that the beauty of the place remains intact and prevents tourists from harming it.

For people visiting from Lahore, the valley is only located at a two-hour drive from the city. Tourists from Karachi, on the other hand, can first take a flight to Islamabad and then drive to Soon Valley.