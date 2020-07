The Sindh government has appointed Khalid Mehmood Shaikh the new managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

Shaikh is serving as the director general of the Sindh Finance Department’s Public-Private Partnership Unit, according to a notification issued by the Sindh chief secretary.

He has been given additional charge of the KWSB MD in place of Asadullah Khan.

Shaikh would continue to serve as the PPPU director general as well.