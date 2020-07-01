Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Khairpur tutor remanded into police custody for raping three students

Posted: Jul 20, 2020
Photo: @sindhpolicedmc/Twitter

Sarang Shar, a Khairpur tutor who was charged for raping three students, has been remanded into police custody for seven days, the court ruled on Monday.

According to the police, Shar raped three students, including a sixth-grader, at his house. Two FIRs have been registered against him by the parents of the students.

Five other people named in the case are being investigated, the police added.

The Sindh police had taken action against the suspect after the incident went viral of multiple social media platforms. Rights activists and journalists called for his immediate arrest after his photos went viral.

They also urged people not to share images of the abuse for the sake of the victims.

