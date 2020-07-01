Khairpur tutor arrested for raping three students

A tutor in Khairpur was arrested on Friday after photos of him raping his teenage students went viral on social media.

According to the police, Sarang Shar raped three students, including a sixth grader, at his home. An FIR has been registered against him by the students’ parents.

Khairpur Police takes immediate action on an incident of sodomy against two students in Thari Mirwah. Registered FIR and arrested the main culprit Sarang Shar within 24hrs. IGP appreciates the efforts and announces reward of Rs. 200k for the team. pic.twitter.com/Uqjkeu9LUi — Sindh Police (@sindhpolicedmc) July 17, 2020

Rights activists and journalists called for Shar’s immediate arrest after his photos went viral.

They also urged people not to share images of the abuse for the sake of the victims.

The Khairpur SSP took notice of the incident and dispatched a team to apprehend him.