Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Khairpur tutor arrested for raping three students

Posted: Jul 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Khairpur tutor arrested for raping three students

Photo: @sindhpolicedmc/Twitter

A tutor in Khairpur was arrested on Friday after photos of him raping his teenage students went viral on social media.

According to the police, Sarang Shar raped three students, including a sixth grader, at his home. An FIR has been registered against him by the students’ parents.

Rights activists and journalists called for Shar’s immediate arrest after his photos went viral.

They also urged people not to share images of the abuse for the sake of the victims.

The Khairpur SSP took notice of the incident and dispatched a team to apprehend him.

