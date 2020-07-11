Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Kasur man murders three-year-old son, dumps body near river

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Kasur man murders three-year-old son, dumps body near river

A man murdered his three-year-old son whose body was found near a river in Kasur’s Khaddian, the police said Saturday.

The police had started searching for the child after the three-year-old was reported missing from Barat Shah basti at the B Division police station some days ago.

A special team, led by City ASP Dr Abdul Khan, was made to search for him. The police expanded its search operation to announcements from mosques. 

The law enforcers shared a picture of the child on social media too. A day later, the police received information about the child’s body near a river.

They arrested the boy’s father, Nadeem, on suspicion of murder. He later confessed to it. 

