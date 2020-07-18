Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital will be upgraded: federal planning minister

Says Sindh govt will resolve financial probelms on priority basis

“Abbasi is a big hospital and it serves a big part of the city,” Umar said while visiting the hospital with Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar. “Their financial matters will be resolved on a priority basis and the Sindh government will help.”

Doctors surrounded the minister when he reached the hospital. They were protesting the non-payment of salaries.

Akhtar took credit for the announcement made by the federal minister and termed it a “big success” for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

“It is a big success for the KMC,” Akhtar told reporters. “COVID-19 became the excuse and Abbasi Shaheed hospital is being upgraded.”

The hospital works under the KMC, but the Karachi mayor said that salaries of doctors are released by the Sindh government.

He claimed that the Sindh government raises salaries of doctors by 10% or 15% every year, but it doesn’t release funds to pay them salaries.