Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi Zoo, other amusement parks still closed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Karachi Zoo, other amusement parks still closed

A tiger takes a dip in a pool to beat the heat at Karachi zoo. Photo: Online

The Karachi Zoo, Safari Park, Aladdin Park and other amusement parks under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to SAMAA Digital.

He said the Sindh government has ordered the opening of parks where people used to jog and walk in the morning and evening.

KMC Recreational Director Kunwar Ayub told SAMAA Digital that parks under the administrative control of KMC, like the Hill Park, Bagh Ibne Qasim and Kidney Hill, are open for public.

“The Sindh government can asked the KMC administration first before opening of amusement parks, but cannot issue any notification without consultation,” Ayub said.

He said the notification regarding the opening of Karachi Zoo, Aladdin Park and Safari Park will be issued by the Karachi mayor, adding that no such decision is expected till at least August end.

On July 22, the Sindh Home Department issued a notification to open parks in Karachi after a closure of nearly four months.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi parks
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.