Karachi Zoo, other amusement parks still closed

The Karachi Zoo, Safari Park, Aladdin Park and other amusement parks under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to SAMAA Digital.

He said the Sindh government has ordered the opening of parks where people used to jog and walk in the morning and evening.

KMC Recreational Director Kunwar Ayub told SAMAA Digital that parks under the administrative control of KMC, like the Hill Park, Bagh Ibne Qasim and Kidney Hill, are open for public.

“The Sindh government can asked the KMC administration first before opening of amusement parks, but cannot issue any notification without consultation,” Ayub said.

He said the notification regarding the opening of Karachi Zoo, Aladdin Park and Safari Park will be issued by the Karachi mayor, adding that no such decision is expected till at least August end.

On July 22, the Sindh Home Department issued a notification to open parks in Karachi after a closure of nearly four months.