Karachi wedding halls likely to reopen after Eidul Azha

Wedding halls will be opened after Eidul Azha with standard operating procedures.

This was announced by All Pakistan Caterers, Decorators and Event Organisers Association Chairperson Haji Qais Mansoor Sheikh on Saturday.

His statement comes shortly after having a meeting with Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar. He said the association discussed the reopening of the wedding halls and catering services with Umar.

Sheikh said that the National Command and Operating Centre will decide on the matter after Eid and a formal announcement will then be made.

Last week, owners of wedding halls in multiple cities across Pakistan took to the streets to protest the closure of wedding halls.

In Karachi, the protesters gathered outside the press club and were stopped by the police when they tried to make way towards Governor’s House.

They demanded that their businesses should be reopened and the government should have a dialogue with them regarding their demands. They ensured that they were ready to follow all SOPs.

In Larkana, the protesters chanted slogans to the beat of drums and flutes. The protesters in Peshawar demanded that the government should give them financial aid and interest-free loans.

Quetta’s wedding hall owners said that there were more than 250 wedding halls in the city and each had employees between 30 to 150. “How can we both pay the employees along with all the other expenses,” a man said.

A rally was also organised in Rahim Yar Khan.