Karachi University waives late fee charges, extends deadline

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The University of Karachi has waived late fees charges for students of both morning and evening shifts for the ongoing semester.

The charges for the previous semester have also been reduced by more than half. The deadline for the fee submission has been extended until July 20.

According to university spokesperson Zeeshan Azmat, students can pay their fees without coming to Karachi or visiting the varsity. The payments can be made at HBL branches or through the bank’s online service.

Payments can also be made through the Konnect App, mobile app and Konnect Agent. Students can also avail of the services of Sindh Bank to deposit their semester fees.

The decision was taken to facilitate students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For further details students can also contact the varsity’s Whatsapp at 0310-5330909 or visit their website.

