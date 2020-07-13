Karachi TV, internet services to be suspended for two hours

The Cable Operators Association of Pakistan has announced that it would go on a token strike from 7pm to 9pm in Karachi Monday.

Cable operators were not being notified by the K-Electric before dismantling of TV and internet connections, COAP Chairman Khalid Arain said at a press conference in Karachi.

“TV and internet cable do not conduct electricity,” Arain said. “Time should be given to underground these wires.”

He said on one hand the KE holds talks with them and while it dismantles connections on the other. KE staffers cut cables on Sunday as well, the COAP chairman said.

He said they would be striking in Karachi for now. But if the issue was not resolved, then they would call for a countrywide strike, Arain warned.