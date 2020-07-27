Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi to receive rain on Tuesday as well: Met Office

Posted: Jul 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi to receive rain on Tuesday as well: Met Office

Pic27-067 KARACHI: Jul27- People carrying their stuck motorcycles in rainy accumulated water on local road during the heavy monsoon rain, in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Sabir Mazhar

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Karachi, Thatta and Badin on Tuesday.

“Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province,” the PMD said on its website. “However, rain, wind and thunderstorm are expected in Karachi, Thatta and Badin.”

Many roads, streets, and homes were flooded in Karachi following heavy rains Monday afternoon. Two people died after being electrocuted in Baldia Town.

The monsoon season, which starts in June and continues till September, is crucial to Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

But it also causes widespread death and destruction in the region.

