Karachi to receive rain on Tuesday as well: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Karachi, Thatta and Badin on Tuesday.

“Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province,” the PMD said on its website. “However, rain, wind and thunderstorm are expected in Karachi, Thatta and Badin.”

Many roads, streets, and homes were flooded in Karachi following heavy rains Monday afternoon. Two people died after being electrocuted in Baldia Town.

The monsoon season, which starts in June and continues till September, is crucial to Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

But it also causes widespread death and destruction in the region.