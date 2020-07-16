Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi: Thieves steal goat from outside PECHS house

Posted: Jul 16, 2020
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are searching for the suspects

Four thieves stole a goat from outside a house in Karachi's PECHS Wednesday night.

CCTV footage of the incident has emerged.

Four young men on two motorcycles can be seen carrying the goat with them.

Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging

The police have said they are investigating the case and searching for the suspects.

Muslims across the globe celebrate Eidul Azha to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
