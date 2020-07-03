Karachi stock exchange attackers’ car seen in TV drama

Pakistani television drama viewers were baffled on July 1 after seeing a car in a Har Pal Geo television drama.

This car had the same number plate, BAP-629, as the Toyota Corolla used by the Balochistan Liberation Army to attack the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on June 29.

According to the Sindh Excise Department, the vehicle was registered in 2013 and is currently in the name of a bank.

If you go to YouTube to see drama Deewangi’s Episode 33, at 2:40 you can see the car parked in a parking lot while two characters stroll past it.

The drama premiered on July 1 and was reportedly shot 10 months back. The drama director or security officials both haven’t commented on the matter yet.

In the June 29 attack, four terrorists tried to storm the Pakistan Stock Exchange building, but failed to enter. They were killed within eight to 10 minutes by security forces.

A police officer and three security guards were martyred in the attack.