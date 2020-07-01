Karachi stock exchange attack: Rs10m announced for martyred policeman’s family

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced Rs10 million for the policeman killed in Tuesday’s Pakistan Stock Exchange attack.

He visited the CPO on Tuesday and announced Rs5 million for each of the security guards killed in the attack as well.

One police officer and three security guards were martyred in the attack on the stock exchange on Tuesday. Three policemen, two security guards and a stock exchange employee were injured.

The policemen injured in the attack will be given Rs10 million each while the Rangers squad that participated will be given Rs100,000 each as recognition. CM Shah also announced jobs for the children of the security guards killed in the attack.

Four terrorists were killed in the attack. The police said that two men came in a car near the building’s entry point and tried to enter it. They, however, were stopped by the security guards after which the suspects threw a hand grenade at them and opened fire.

The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility.

The police officer killed in the attack, ASI Mohammad Shahid, was two days away from retirement.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday in the attack at the CTD Civil Lines police station on the orders of the Mithadar SHO. It includes sections on terrorism, possession of explosive material, exchange of fire with the police, murder and attempted murder.