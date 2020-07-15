Residents complain as streets in Karachi Liaquatabad inundated with sewage

Residents of Karachi’s Liaquatabad have been unable to leaves their houses for days as streets in the area have been inundated with sewage and wastewater.

“There’s no way one can leave the house without getting their feet in the dirty water,” a resident said. “What will we do if there’s an emergency and someone has to go to the hospital?” she demanded.

The stench and germs spreading from the dirty water has made it difficult for people to even stay home and has endangered their lives.

“I have been living in this area for more than 50 years but never have things been this bad,” another resident said.

He said that residents have made multiple complaints to authorities and even sent a joint letter of complaint but nothing has been done.

Other parts of District Central are also facing similar problems.

“It’s been more than a month, several bike accidents have taken place here because of the gutters but the government doesn’t care,” a Buffer Zone resident complained.

People living in the neighbourhood have resorted to spending money from their own pockets to repair the roads. The situation in New Karachi, Shah Faisal Colony and District South’s Lyari is the same.