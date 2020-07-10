Karachi reports 35 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

At least 35 people died of coronavirus in Karachi in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Friday.

One death was reported in Sanghar, the health department said in its daily report.

Sindh reported 1,468 news cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. Of them, 718 were from Karachi alone.

The virus has so far claimed 1,713 lives in the province. Of them, 1,463 deaths were reported in Karachi.

The number of active cases in the province stands at 41,490, while 59,165 people have recovered from the infection.