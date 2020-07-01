Karachi ranks third-worst city for road rage: index

Karachi ranked the third-worst city for road rage in 2019, according to a global index.

Auto parts retailer Mister Auto’s 2019 Driving Cities Index examined the safety records of 100 cities worldwide and scored them out of 100.

The Mongolian city of Ulaanbaatar received the worst score with 99.12, followed by Russia’s Moscow with 98.46 and then Karachi with 98.13. Kolkata placed fourth with 97.80 and Nigeria’s Lagos fifth with 97.47.

Japan’s Osaka ranked the city with the least road rage with a score of 1.00.

The study included a poll of 6,000 drivers to understand aggressiveness and general driving culture. It rated the cities based on 15 factors, including congestion levels and public transport availability.

It noted that Mumbai has the worst congestion followed by Kolkata and Ulaanbaatar. Public transport was assessed on accessibility and affordability in a metropolitan area. Additional data was included on the ratio of dedicated public transport infrastructure per capita and per overall road length, as well as data on the share of residents who use public transport to commute.

Karachi ranked at the bottom of the index with a score of 1.00, while New York came first with 100.

The researchers also examined air quality levels to determine each city’s commitment to providing fresh air and good visibility for its drivers and citizens. Lagos (1.00) had the worst score followed by Karachi (25.09), Beijing (26.05), Ulaanbaatar (29.44) and Mumbai (34.18).

The costs associated with driving also factored into the results and the researchers looked at the cost of petrol as well. The bottom five cities in this category were Lagos, Karachi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Ulaanbaatar.

The final score was calculated by taking an average of the cities’ scores in each category. Canada’s Calgary ranked the best place for driving with a score of 100, followed by Dubai, Ottawa and Bern.

