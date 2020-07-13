Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Light rain reported across Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Light rain reported across Karachi

Photo: Online

Several areas of Karachi saw light rain late Sunday.

These areas include Ayesha Manzil, II Chundrigar Road, North Karachi, Buffer Zone, DHA, Clifton, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Malir, Khudadad Colony, PECHS, Mehmoodabad, Bahadurabad, and Sharae Faisal.

The rain varied from drizzling to light rain.

Read more: Multiple PMTs catch fire during Karachi rain

Humidity was recorded at 40% while wind speed was 25km/h.

This does not, however, signal the start of the second spell of monsoon rain in the city. The Meteorological Department has said that spell will start on July 17 but heavy rain won’t hit the city until July 20 at the earliest.

Karachi saw its first spell on monsoon rain last week. Power outages began as soon as the first drops of rain fell and at least five people died in rain-related electrocutions.

Karachi Rain
 
