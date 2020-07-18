Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi rain: Two killed, multiple streets flooded, power outages reported

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi rain: Two killed, multiple streets flooded, power outages reported

Photo: Online

A day of rain wreaked havoc on Karachi, leaving the city with flooded streets and two people dead.

After heavy rain on Friday, roads from II Chundrigar Road to Sharae Faisal were completely inundated. Trees and poles fell in multiple areas as well.

People returning home from work were stuck in traffic jams for hours.

The most rain was recorded at the PAF Faisal Base and Sharae Faisal, where 63.5mm was reported. In Saddar, Empress Marker and II Chundrigar Road 41mm was recorded. Another 40mm was recorded in Landhi, Korangi, Quaidabad and Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

University Road and Gulshan-e-Iqbal recorded 16mm while 15mm of rain was recorded at the Karachi airport. Nazimabad and Liaquatabad recorded 9mm while 5.7mm was recorded at the PAF Masroor Base, Mauripur and Baldia Town.

Read more: Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar bemoaned their lack of resources and said the KMC was working to clear roads with what they had. He said they received no help from the Sindh government.

Electric supply was cut off in multiple areas and many spent the night without power. K-Electric has said that as of Saturday morning, it has restored power to most areas.

Five hundred power feeders tripped during the rain.

Two people were electrocuted to death during the spell of rainfall in Ibrahim Hyderi and Neelam Colony. K-Electric says they were electrocuted by broken power lines.

On II Chundrigar Road, a wall collapsed and destroyed multiple cars. The wall of the Bandukwala Building, an older structure, collapsed due to the rain. The building’s courtyard is used as a parking lot by nearby banks and offices and several cars were destroyed in the accident.

