Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi rain: Three people electrocuted to death

Posted: Jul 8, 2020
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Karachi rain: Three people electrocuted to death

Photo: Online

Three people were electrocuted to death in separate accidents after it rained in Karachi Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

A labourer working at a house in Model Colony died after an electric wire fell on him. A man on a motorcycle also died in a similar accident on the Karsaz Road. His body has been shifted to Jinnah hospital.

Another labourer in Karimabad was electrocuted while he was working near Darul Islam Mosque. The rescue team said he died on the spot. His body has been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Residents complained that moments after the rain started, power outages began across the city.

Landhi, Malir, Baldia, Orangi Town, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Quaidabad and PECHS are some of the most affected areas. According to people, they haven’t had electricity for as long as 12 hours.

Even in no load-shedding areas, power outages last two to three hours.

K-Electric’s online system says that the reason behind the load-shedding is that feeders in most areas have tripped. The company has, however, failed to make timely recoveries creating a backlog.

