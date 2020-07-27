Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi’s Orangi No 10 floods, water enters houses

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Streets flooded but no LG representatives in sight

Karachi's Orangi Number 10 was completely inundated on Monday afternoon after a second day of rain.

The streets are flooded and water has entered several houses.

The same thing happened on Sunday, when the city's third spell on monsoon rain began. No local government teams visited the neighbourhood and residents had to get the water out of their homes themselves.

On Monday, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah said he has dispatched machinery and equipment across the city to deal with the rain and is out visiting areas himself.

He said issues are cropping up but claimed that water is drained in most areas after two to three hours. He said he would be visiting Orangi himself on Monday.

