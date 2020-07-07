Karachi rain: Nine people killed in multiple accidents

Nine people were killed in multiple accidents across Karachi after it rained in the city Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the deaths were reported from Ibrahim Hyderi, Malir, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town and Keamari.

Following the hour-long spell of rain, major roads of the city such as Nazimabad, KDA, FC and Shahrah-e-Faisal were inundated leading to massive traffic jams.

Ambulances, cars and motorcycles were stuck for hours. Several people were stranded on the streets after their vehicles shut down in the rainwater.

They complained that despite multiple warnings by forecasters, the Sindh government has failed to improve the infrastructure of the city leading to severe problems for the residents.

Increased hours of power outages was another thing the residents complained of. After the rain, over 15 feeders of K-Electric tripped leading to a blackout in multiple areas of the megapolis.

There was blast reported in the PMTs of Korangi and Pak Colony. In Liaquatabad, an electricity pole fell down because of the rain.