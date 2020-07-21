Light showers turn Karachi weather pleasant

Light showers turned Karachi’s weather pleasant Tuesday morning and brought down the heat.

The areas that received rain include Nazimabad, Garden, Liaquatabad, Saddar, Tariq Road, Sharae Faisal and areas near the airport.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light rain will also continue sporadically.

On Tuesday, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 29 degrees Celsius while the highest it will go to is 35 degrees. Winds in the city will blow at 20 kilometres per hours, the department added.

In Punjab, on the other hand, multiple areas including Khanewal and Bahawalnagar, witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. Following this, feeders in these areas tripped.

Heavy downpours with lightning and thunderstorms have also been forecast in Islamabad, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All relevant departments have been alerted in case of urban flooding.