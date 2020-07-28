Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Rain lashes Karachi on third consecutive day

Posted: Jul 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain lashes Karachi on third consecutive day

Karachi's roads flood as sewerage water overflows due to heavy rain. Photo: Online

The people of Karachi woke up to rain on Tuesday morning as it poured down in the city for the third consecutive day.

Multiple areas such as Defence, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, North Nazimabad, Naagin Chowrangi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Orangi witnessed light rain.

The shower turned the weather pleasant as cool winds blew in the city.

This is the third spell of monsoon rains in Karachi. However, according to residents, the rains have now become a menace for them.

Multiple people died due to electrocution during these three days and many roads, streets and homes have been flooded with rainwater. Many people remained stuck in traffic jams as well.

Following the rains, electricity in several areas has been suspended. Shadman Town’s Sector 14 does not have power for over 10 hours. Similar is the case with Nazimabad Block A where the power outage lasted 14 hours.

The rain also brought criticism for the Sindh government as residents and politicians called them out for leaving Karachi unattended after which #KarachiSinks started trending on Twitter Monday night.

The monsoon season, which starts in June and continues till September, is crucial to Pakistan’s agriculture sector. But it also causes widespread death and destruction in the region.

MOST READ
